Culinary arts program offers opportunities for Wimauma residents

Residents in Wimauma are seeing growth all around them. The town has nearly doubled in population over the past five years. There are new restaurants and shopping centers opening near US-301.

“All of the restaurants are going to need people to work in them,” said Enterprising Latinas Founder Liz Gutierrez.

She’s working with other community leaders to open a culinary program for the impoverished population in town. The goal is to get some of the workers out of the farms and into the kitchen.

"We are going to teach them how to make it a business and register with the state and launch this business successfully,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said the program is free for people living in the Wimauma aea.

“It won’t cost them anything if you demonstrate if you show that you have a plan to succeed,” said Gutierrez.

