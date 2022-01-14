World’s largest bounce house inflates in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — If the last few years have left you feeling a little deflated there is a reason to get pumped up, literally, in Sarasota this weekend. The world's largest bounce house is being inflated at Nathan Benderson Park.

“There’s a bunch of things that you can run through, over, up and down, all kinds of stuff in there, I won’t tell too much because you got to come and check it out,” said Danielle Hodge.

Hodge has been jumping from state to state with The Big Bounce America for the past four years.

“The Big Bounce America is the largest bounce house in the world, it’s a little over 13,000-square-feet, it’s not our first time here we really love this city,” said Hodge.

It takes two days and 30 people to blow up this inflatable theme park, complete with a giant castle, sports zone, and four-lane obstacle course.

“You have to be up for the challenge, ready to run, ready to go, ready to be catching your breath,” said Hodge.

As you spring, bop, and carom through this action-packed journey you never know what you might find around the next corner.

“It’s totally soft, you can roll around, you can do flips, you can bounce on your bottom and come back up, you can nudge your little cousin, it’s a whole bunch of fun and it’s playful,” said Hodge.

It’s open to all ages. Adults are also being encouraged to kick off their shoes.

“Absolutely, I would say the adults have the best time, they feel like they’re kids again,” said Hodge.

Just remember to leave all sharp objects in the car, no one wants to pop a hole in a good time.

“We actually have our repair guy here right now, a lot of patches,” said Hodge.

The Big Bounce America runs all weekend long, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, go to thebigbounceamerica.com.

