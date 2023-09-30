Watch Now
Woman and 7-year-old die in a 7-vehicle crash in Manatee county

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:54 AM, Sep 30, 2023
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a seven-vehicle crash in Manatee County, killing two people on Friday.

A car rear-ended another vehicle while driving north on US-301 approaching Tallevast Road, according to FHP.

The first crash resulted in a domino effect as the first car crashed into four other vehicles.

A 38-year-old woman and 7-year-old boy from Ellenton, who were in the second vehicle, were knocked into a right turn lane, resulting in crashing into another car and flipping over.

Authorities said the woman and the child did not survive.

FHP said three other people were injured in the crash, and the driver in the first vehicle, a 25-year-old Sarasota man, suffered serious injuries.

FHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

