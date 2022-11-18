Talent shines at Manatee Performing Arts Center

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee Performing Arts Center in Bradenton is home to all kinds of exceptional talent, and it's not just on stage either.

They'll be celebrating 10 years in their Bradenton home next year but 75 years in Manatee County.

Our ABC Action News team got a complete behind-the-scenes tour, from their entrance with tons of artwork (including the chandelier from Gone with the Wind) to the prop room with just about anything you could imagine.

We even found some old computers, cameras, and luggage!

Head to the scene design area, and you're likely to run into some hardworking volunteers. These men and women make sure that the vision can come to life on stage.

Then, their costume room. There are hundreds of costumes here, and they even offer an affordable costume rental program. You can also rent a ballgown for homecoming or prom.

Of all the cool things here, much of its success is thanks to the volunteers.

"We love it because they're training the next generation. When people volunteer here, we say, 'You're part of the team,'" CEO Janene Amrick said. "They've got a desk, they have space, they have their own tools. We also want to make sure that they know what they know is so important to teach someone else."

There are tons of volunteer positions here, too. From ticket sales and clerical work to lighting the stage.

And if you're more the on-stage type, there are classes and performances for all ages, too.

Click here for more details on programming and volunteer openings.