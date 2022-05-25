Watch
SunCoast Blood Centers on standby to aid Texas school shooting victims

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Posted at 8:56 PM, May 24, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — The SunCoast Blood Centers, the state's partner in the national Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) is ready to rush blood products if needed to hospitals in South Texas.

Tuesday afternoon, a lone gunman shot and killed 18 children and three adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex.

"We are in the second day of our on-call BERC Network week," CEO of SunCoast Blood Centers Scott Bush said. “We are currently on standby and are committed to sending blood nationally during a mass casualty situation or a natural disaster.”

Suncoast is inviting residents to join the emergency blood force and become a special donor who assists SCBC in responding to these national emergencies.

