SunCoast Blood Centers on standby to aid Texas school shooting victims

TAMPA, Fla. — The SunCoast Blood Centers, the state's partner in the national Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) is ready to rush blood products if needed to hospitals in South Texas.

Tuesday afternoon, a lone gunman shot and killed 18 children and three adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex.

"We are in the second day of our on-call BERC Network week," CEO of SunCoast Blood Centers Scott Bush said. “We are currently on standby and are committed to sending blood nationally during a mass casualty situation or a natural disaster.”

Suncoast is inviting residents to join the emergency blood force and become a special donor who assists SCBC in responding to these national emergencies.

