SunCoast Blood Centers down to less than 1-day blood supply; asking community to donate

BRADENTON, Fla. — As COVID-19 cases surge across the country, SunCoast Blood Centers is asking the community to donate blood and platelets to help ease the local and national blood crisis.

According to a press release, three local hospitals used an "unprecedented" amount of blood products in the last 24 hours.

“SunCoast is down to less than a one-day blood supply that serves 15 local hospitals,” said John Hall, Chief Operating Officer, SunCoast Blood Centers. “As blood drives are getting canceled from the COVID-19 surge, we are asking people in our community to help in this time of crisis and donate immediately.”

All SunCoast donor centers will remain open Thursday, August 12, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, August 13, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, August 14, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SunCoast Blood Centers serves hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee, and Sarasota counties, as well as the Moffitt Cancer Center.

Donors aged 16 and over can schedule an appointment to give blood at any SunCoast Blood Centers location or bloodmobile by visiting suncoastblood.org or calling 866-97-BLOOD. Walk-ins will also be welcomed. Individuals with a Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to donate along with those who are unvaccinated.

