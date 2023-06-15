Southeastern Guide Dogs welcomes chocolatier volunteer

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — We all know dogs are not supposed to eat chocolate, but that isn’t stopping the trainers at Southwestern Guide Dogs.

Many people may say they have a world-famous recipe, but volunteer Doug Lehrian can prove it.

“I had a great career at the Hershey Company; I was a research and development person and worked my way into management,” said Lehrian.

Doug spent 31 years working for the chocolate giant, contributing to some of their most iconic treats.

“Take 5, Take 5 is a pretzel layered with peanut butter, a layer of caramel, some peanuts, and covered with chocolate,” said Lehrian.

After 31 years surrounded by candy bars and kisses, Doug closed the door on his career in 2010, retiring to Sarasota, where he discovered his next big passion, volunteering for Southeastern Guide Dogs.

“I’m just so enamored with the concept of providing guide dogs and therapy dogs to the public; they do it completely for free,” said Lehrian.

Doug’s first assignment was washing out kennels.

“I looked around and said, ‘gosh, there has to be a place where I can use my skills a little better than washing down kennels,’ so I invented a job for myself, and that was to make desserts for the students when they are in here being paired with their dogs,” said Lehrian.

Six years later, there is no mistaking when Doug is in the building. You can smell the desserts from across campus.

“Any time that Doug is around, there is a certain energy could be the sugar in the air, who knows, but it certainly is a wonderful day,” said Lisa O’Kane, Senior Director of Innovation.

The non-profit says every one of its 750 volunteers is crucial to its mission, but when you’re this talented in the kitchen, let’s say it’s the icing on the cake.