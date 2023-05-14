Shooting investigation by Publix plaza in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The North Port Police Department (NPPD) is investigating a shooting on Sunday morning around Cincinnati Street and Boca Chica Avenue.

One person was injured and had to be airlifted to the hospital. The police have not released further details about the extent of the victim's injuries or their current condition.

According to NPPD, two individuals allegedly involved in the incident were located at the 7-Eleven on Toledo Blade Boulevard in the Publix shopping center plaza shortly after the shooting.

The police believe that all parties involved know each other but are still searching for another person to question concerning the incident.

Authorities have stated that they do not believe there is any immediate danger to the community.

No additional information has been released at this time.