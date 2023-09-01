Double homicide suspect found in Sarasota County

A suspect in a double homicide in Sarasota County is now in custody after a search early Friday morning.

North Port Police said 21-year-old Dima Tower was found near I-75 and Laurel Road. Authorities were searching the area after Tower ran into a wooded area near the interstate following a pursuit.

Police said Tower is a suspect in a double homicide that took place in the 1200 block of Malicoat Road in North Port. Shortly before midnight on Thursday, NPPD officers were called to the area in reference to a disturbance.

At the scene, the police department said officers saw Tower getting into a vehicle, and they pursued him as he drove north on I-75, where he was forced to stop at River Road.

Tower got out of the car and ran away into the nearby woods, police said. He was found shortly after 8 a.m.

ABC Action News is no longer showing his photo now that he is in custody.

Police said Tower and the victims knew each other. No other information on the victims has been released.