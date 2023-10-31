Search underway for 15-year-old girl from Palmetto missing for 4 days

PALMETTO, Fla. — A search is underway for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Manatee County four days ago, according to officials.

The Palmetto Police Department said Yuliza Perez was last seen on Oct. 27, when she FaceTimed her mother. She has not seen or heard from Perez since then, believing she has run away.

Perez was last seen wearing an off-white letterman-style hoodie with "Los Angeles" printed on the front in green letters.

Those with information about Perez or her whereabouts should contact the Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477).