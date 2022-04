SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota's Sailor Circus Academy, run by the Circus Arts Conservatory, is America's longest-running youth circus.

All ages are encouraged to attend the elite after-school programs and summer camps, where students safely learn everything from the trapeze to clowning around.

This week, Thursday through Saturday, the Sailor Circus Academy will host its 73rd annual Spring Performance, "The Greatest Little Show on Earth."

For tickets, times, directions and more click here.