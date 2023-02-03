Sarasota's Out-of-Door-Academy takes part in national mural project

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — When it comes to education, there are many options in Lakewood Ranch, from elementary to collegiate levels to public and private schools.

We stopped by Out-of-Door Academy, an independent school with a campus in Lakewood Ranch.

The students at both campuses recently complete a piece of a huge mural called the 10,000 Flowers Project.

Think of this project as a puzzle with pieces throughout the country. The artist is hoping to complete 10,000 of these flower murals.

"Not only did it bring the fabric of our campuses together, but now we're part of a larger community around the state, around the nation, and even in an international way," Associate Head of the School for Academics and Innovation at Out-of-Door Academy Julie Bianchi said. "Our kids begin to see themselves as part of something bigger, and what more can we ask for?"

"It's really cool because it's just so nice to just go out there and see all the flowers that everyone did," eighth grader Marina Atwell said. "And it's just really pretty. It kind of brightens your day."

Harper Campbell, a senior at Out-of-Door Academy, agreed.

"It's just so fun to walk through there and see like the vines going up the stairwell," Campbell said. "And just knowing that everybody contributed to that. It's really awesome."

The students from the lower campus on Siesta Key also have a piece of the mural painted, so when they come to Lakewood Ranch for upper school, they get to see the piece continued.