Tint violation in Sarasota leads to drug trafficking arrest

A traffic stop for a tint violation led to a drug trafficking arrest in Sarasota early Saturday morning.

Sarasota PD pulled over Ryan Ward, 23, for a tint violation near the intersection of 17th St. and N. Washington Blvd.

Police say the odor of marijuana was detected and officers asked him to exit the vehicle.

During a search, police found 32.5 grams of crack cocaine, 3.5 grams of marijuana and $1590 in cash was found and placed into evidence.

Ward was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine between 28 and 200 grams and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.