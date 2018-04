SARASOTA, Fla. — The all clear was given at St. Martha's School in Sarasota. Officers have determined that there was no evidence of shots fired, and that the noise was a motorcycle backfiring.

PLEASE RT: We’re responding to possible shots fired north of Fruitville Road near St Martha’s School. There are NO reported injuries and EVERYONE IS SAFE. The school is currently on lockdown. We will continue to update social media as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/2OAJtdkKs1 — SarasotaPD (@sarasotapd) April 26, 2018

The shots were reported from north of Fruitville Rd.

There are no reported injuries and police say everyone is safe.

The story is developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.