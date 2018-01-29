Shooting investigation underway in Sarasota, one person transported with serious injuries

WFTS Webteam
10:58 AM, Jan 29, 2018
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is currently conducting a shooting investigation after deputies responded to a call for a shooting inside of a home in Sarasota.

Detectives say the initial call came in at 9:28 a.m. on Monday for a shooting on Beneva Woods Circle in Sarasota. 

Detecitves believe all parties are known to one another and are accounted for. There is no threat to the public at this time, according to deputies. 

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. 

