Shooting investigation underway in Sarasota, one person transported with serious injuries

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is currently conducting a shooting investigation after deputies responded to a call for a shooting inside of a home in Sarasota.

Detectives say the initial call came in at 9:28 a.m. on Monday for a shooting on Beneva Woods Circle in Sarasota.

Detecitves believe all parties are known to one another and are accounted for. There is no threat to the public at this time, according to deputies.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.