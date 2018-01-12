Residents fear FDOT isn't moving fast enough to make Siesta Drive safer

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — Some residents on Siesta Key are continuing their efforts to lower the speed limit on Siesta Drive.

“It’s about people dying on this stretch, we had three people die on this stretch, so there’s some urgency here,” said neighbor Dee Reams.

Reams is part of a neighborhood advocacy group called “Make Siesta Drive Safer.” Group members are hoping FDOT will lower the speed limit by 10 mph and add more crosswalks.

“With any government agency it takes longer than we would hope,” said Reams.

FDOT representative said they are conducting a speed study along the nearly two mile stretch of Siesta Drive. They also lowered the speed limit near a curve in the road.

Residents said they are pleased FDOT is listening, but they believe the agency can act quicker.

“We just hope another person doesn’t die,” said Reams.