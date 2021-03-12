Proposed ordinance could limit occupancy for vacation rentals on Lido Key & St. Armands

LIDO KEY, FLA.- — The Sarasota City Commission will discuss a proposed ordinance next month that would limit occupancy for vacation rentals on Lido Key and St. Armands.

The proposed ordinance would cap guest occupancy at 10 people.

The St. Armands Residents Association would like the city to regulate "hotel houses" also known as rental properties.

The association suggested the establishment of a registration program, a cap or a limit on the maximum number of people allowed to rent or stay overnight and a way to limit or control the number of bedrooms in new homes being constructed.

Chris Goglia, President of St. Armands Residents Association, said neighbors complain about noise, numerous garbage cans in the driveway, illegal parking, and too many guests inside a rental property.

Neighbors have posted signs in their yards reading, 'Stop the Hotel Houses. Save Lido and St. Armands.'

"Every week, a large group of 20-25 people is moving in and all they want to do is party, all week long, all day long," said Goglia.

Goglia said the association started a website that highlights their concerns as neighbors.

"Sarasota isn't the first town in Florida that had these high occupancy rental properties come in and what other towns have done is pass a vacation rental ordinance," said Goglia.

Lido Key Vacations handles rental properties. The company has placed signs in the yards of the properties encouraging guests to be good neighbors. The signs ask guests to use garage parking and park no more than 4 vehicles in the driveway.

A manager for Lido Key Vacations tells ABC Action News, the company has never had a fine or citation relating to parking, noise, trash or compliance with local rental ordinances at any of their homes.

The company also sent ABC Action News a statement that reads:

"Lido Key Vacations remains committed to finding common ground with the City of Sarasota in addressing neighborhood concerns surrounding not just our properties but also the many vacation rentals within the City of Sarasota. Our industry continues to grow not just in Sarasota but across the state of Florida and now is the time to support professionally managed properties that are regulated in a fair and balanced manner either at the local level or with the state of Florida."

The company also stated vacation rentals have a huge economic impact on cities and the state of Florida.

The city commission will discuss the proposed ordinance on Tuesday, April 6.

