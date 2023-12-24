Watch Now
Sarasota woman killed riding ATV

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:25 AM, Dec 24, 2023
SARASOTA — A 20-year-old Sarasota woman was killed on Sunday after she lost control of the ATV she was riding, authorities said.

The victim was traveling northbound on Myakka Valley Trail, north of Sheps Island Road, with a 19-year-old male passenger, at about 3:31 a.m.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the woman attempted to negotiate around a left curve when she lost control of the ATV and overturned. The victim was ejected from the ATV and pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated.

The passenger, who was also from Sarasota, suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

