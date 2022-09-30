Sarasota Schools closed until further notice as officials assess Ian damage

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools said on Friday that schools are closed until further notice as officials assess the damage left by Hurricane Ian.

"Sadly, there has been much devastation in our county and schools, including massive power outages, down power lines, flooding, cellular & cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to many of our school structures," the district said on Facebook.

The district said schools would reopen when the safety and well-being of students and staff can be ensured.

Residents are also continuing to use some of the schools as shelters, according to the district, which said North County shelters are now closed with the exception of Tatum Ridge (medically dependent) and Philippi Shores (general population).

The district said communication is unstable throughout the county, and updates can be found on social media and www.sarasotacountyschools.net/hurricane. Please note that at the time of this publication, sarasotacountyschools.net/hurricane could not be reached.

For other county information, visit www.scgov.net

Access the Sarasota County School's Facebook page here.