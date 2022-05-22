Sarasota police search for woman who went missing off Lido Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police said early Sunday morning that officers and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing off Lido Beach on Saturday night.

Police said the woman went into the water with a friend between 7:30-8 p.m. The friend made it back to shore but the woman hasn't been seen since.

Her identity has not been released but police said she's a Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes, and she weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a two-piece black bikini and has a tattoo of a black butterfly on her right collar bone.

The police department said officers, the Coast Guard and additional law enforcement agencies searched through Saturday night with no results.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they have no reason to suspect foul play. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.