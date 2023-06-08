Sarasota Police investigating traffic fatality

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) responded to a traffic incident that led to a fatality just before 5:30 pm on Wednesday in the 1100 block of N. Washington Blvd.

According to SPD, a motorcycle was driving southbound on US 301 and collided with an SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died due to the crash's injuries, police say.

The SUV driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries, but the authorities have released no other information.

The crash is under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.