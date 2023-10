SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in the 1400 block of 32nd Street, west of Booker High School.

According to SPD, the shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities said there is no threat or active shooter at the high school.

No injuries were reported, and the public is not in any danger, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for further details.