Sarasota PD: Shooting now death investigation

Posted at 1:27 PM, Jan 20, 2024
SARASOTA — The Sarasota Police Department is now conducting a death investigation after the victim shot at a strip mall on Friday has died, agency officials said.

According to a media release, detectives would like to speak with everyone at the scene, “including the person wearing glasses and a tie-dye shirt who spoke with a uniformed police officer.”

Police said the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the Sarasota Commons, a strip mall located in the 900 block of North Beneva Road. Detectives spent more than five hours collecting evidence in the parking lot outside the U.S. Post Office. Officers said the victim was shot and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The Sarasota Police Department is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Llovio at 941-809-3009.

 

