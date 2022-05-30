Watch
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

Posted at 7:20 PM, May 30, 2022
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Siesta Key Monday afternoon.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened near Avenida Messina and Avenida Navarra on Siesta Key. Deputies were dispatched near Beach Access 3 for a report of a fight involving possibly 10 or more juveniles.

According to police, several gunshots were heard and a woman was located. She was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said additional gunshots may have been heard a short time later near Avenida Messina and Ocean Boulevard, however no victims were located.

The investigation is ongoing.

