Sarasota County advises residents on risks associated with leaving shelter

Posted at 11:56 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29

Sarasota County is using a color system to advise residents on the risks of leaving the location they sheltered at during Hurricane Ian.

The system uses red, yellow and green.

  • Red: It is unsafe and emergency services may not be available. There is extensive damage limiting travel, and access is limited to residents and business owners.
  • Yellow: Power is out and trees and power lines are down. Traffic lights may be out and there is potential damage to drinking and wastewater. Safety precautions are required, and travel should be limited to essential needs.

  • Green: There are no limiting factors, and it is safe for the general public.

