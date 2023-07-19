Relatives remember 14-year-old killed in boat crash on Manatee River

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a 14-year-old boy was killed following an accident on the Manatee River.

Authorities said on Saturday, there was a collision between a boat and a jet ski.

Kenny Shewbridge is a relative who knows the two brothers on the boat. He said 14-year-old Hunter Ganey and his 17-year-old brother James Ganey left The Fort Hamer Boat Ramp on Saturday.

The brothers loved to fish on the Manatee River. He said the boat was anchored, and the boys were fishing when the accident occurred.

“The boys were anchored fishing. The jet skis came around the corner fast, didn’t have time to react and hit the boat,” said Shewbridge.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the FWC are investigating the accident. Authorities have released very few details surrounding the collision but said they are investigating the events that led up to the crash.

James suffered injuries and remains hospitalized at Tampa General Hospital. Family said he was in a medically induced coma but is expected to survive.

“He still doesn’t know what happened, that he’s been in a wreck or that his brother is no longer with him, still kind of up in the air with what the prognosis is, “ said Shewbridge.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $17,000 and will be used for James’s recovery and funeral expenses for Hunter.

Loved ones said Hunter loved fishing, hunting, and anything to do with the outdoors.

“Anybody that seen him just wanted to pinch his cheeks, just the cutest little boy, man, he did no wrong, a sweet innocent boy, gone too soon,” said Shewbridge.

The family is grateful for the kindness and support from the community.

“It’s bittersweet, you know, obviously, we don’t want the community to have to help in this way but to see them come together and people that you don’t know. I mean, I looked on there, and there was people from Maine and New York donating. It’s very heartwarming to see people come together again. This is every parent’s nightmare as well; parents can kind of sympathize.” said Shewbridge.

