Price Boulevard in North Port expected to reopen Friday due to depression in road

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Price Boulevard between Salford and Cranberry boulevards is expected to reopen Friday while repairs continue on a section of the road damaged by heavy weekend rains, the City of North Port announced Monday.

Price Boulevard was closed Monday afternoon after a depression was discovered in the road.

The permanent repairs by a contractor are expected to take several days. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and be patient while the emergency repairs are completed.

According to a press release, last Saturday's rainfall was more than 5.5 inches in about two hours, significantly impacting the ground below the roadway.

The damage occurred at the McCaughey Waterway but on the opposite side from where the City previously made repairs following Hurricane Ian.