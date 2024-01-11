Police searching for endangered 15-year-old boy last seen in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are asking for help after a 15-year-old boy went missing in Sarasota on Thursday.

The Sarasota Police Department said Vincent White was last seen near the 900 block of Windsor Drive shortly after midnight. They believe he is endangered.

Police added that White is 5 feet 9 inches, 175 pounds, and has brown, curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black/grey hoodie and grey pants.

White might be traveling north in an unknown vehicle with an unknown adult, police said.

If you know about White's whereabouts, call Detective Buck at 941-993-5567.