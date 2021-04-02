Palmetto woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

A Palmetto woman plans to buy a new home after winning the $1 million top prize from a scratch-off.

Baneza Brown, 33, bought the winning MONEY TREE Scratch-Off from the 7-Eleven on Cortez Road in Bradenton.

“I’m so excited to move into a place with more space for me and my family,” she shared.

Brown chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

The $5 game, $1,000,000 MONEY TREE, launched in October 2020 and features more than $50 million in cash prizes, including 160 prizes of $10,000 to $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.00.