Owner of Beach Bistro asks customers and staff to be vaccinated

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — The owner of a restaurant on Holmes Beach is asking for all customers to be vaccinated before eating at his restaurant.

Sean Murphy, the owner of Beach Bistro, said he wants to create the safest atmosphere for customers and staff.

He has operated the waterfront restaurant on Anna Maria Island for nearly 35 years.

"It is my job to make this space safe for my family and for my employees and their families and finally for our patrons," said Sean Murphy.

Murphy is requiring all customers to be vaccinated. He is also asking for only vaccinated customers to eat at his restaurant.

"The response has been overwhelmingly 95% supportive so we have people that are now making reservations because we believe we are the safest restaurant in America," he said.

An executive order from Governor Ron DeSantis prohibits businesses from asking for proof of vaccine. Murphy operates on the honor system and does not require proof.

"We do not ask for proof. We take people's word for it and it has been my experience over 35 years of operating this restaurant by and large people to tell you the truth," he said.

Murphy said he also spent $100,000 to upgrade the HVAC system and added an air purification. He said he is following the science when it comes to COVID-19 and urges others to get vaccinated.

"This is not magic. It is not voodoo, It is science. It’s the numbers and we have to do what we have to do."

"We've only had two employees that contracted COVID over the last 15 months and they caught it elsewhere. Soon as they thought they had been in contact with COVID, we shut the place down until we could get everyone tested and reopen again so we’ve been COVID free and grateful," said Murphy.

