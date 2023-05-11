Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Manatee County; no injuries reported

SARASOTA, Fla. — A deputy who fired at a driver speeding in a school zone is being investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

MCSO said on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to pull over Brandon Sharp, 38, who was going 37 in a 20-mile-per-hour school zone near Kinnan Elementary School around 2:14 p.m.

Instead of stopping, Sharp allegedly made a U-turn heading east on Tallevast Road. A second deputy began following the car until it stopped. Officials said when deputies approached the car, Sharp rolled up his window, so one of the deputies opened his door to get him out.

Officials claim Sharp then accelerated, which pinned the deputy by the door, knocked him to the pavement and dragged him. When the deputy recovered, he fired two shots at the car as it drove away. Sharp was not hit.

Deputies then followed Sharp on a slow-speed pursuit to his house on Prospect Road, where he stopped and allegedly refused to get out. The driver's door window was then smashed and Sharp was pulled out of the car. Officials said he continued to resist deputies and "had to be tased."

Sharp was charged with speeding in a school zone, fleeing to elude, obstruction and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Deputies were treated for minor injuries. The deputy who fired at Sharp was placed on routine paid administrative leave while MCSO investigates the shooting.