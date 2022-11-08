North Port caught between hurricane recovery and subtropical storm prep

NORTH PORT, Fla. — As cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues in North Port, many neighborhoods still have pockets that are lined with debris.

And with all eyes on Subtropical Storm Nicole, the city's Emergency Manager, Michael Ryan, said they're driving through town to help secure anything that could become a hazard in high winds.

"People can still have their debris on the side, it's fine. We're just kind of going around and looking for those 'hot spots' so to speak," he said.

And as city crews work—some in the area are eyeing Nicole with unease.

"None of us expected such a strong storm hit," said Meredith Park.

Park's parents' home suffered bad damage from Ian. And the fear is that Nicole will only make things worse.

“It's really nerve-wracking, obviously you don’t want the damage to become worst. I just spoke with a contractor that’s giving us a bid, and he says this just makes things so much worse," she said.

And it's a reaction that Ryan said he gets, especially considering the trauma Ian left behind.

"It's perfectly understandable. It's a perfect[ly] natural behavior after what we went through with Ian. Sure this is going to get your attention because you don't want to go through that again," said Ryan.

In the end, though, Ryan and other city officials are asking for people to watch for updates on the storm and prepare as needed—but advising that you don't panic.

If you live in North Port and have questions about debris or other storm-related topics, you can call the city at 941-429-7000.