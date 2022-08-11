No Swim Advisory issued for some Sarasota Beaches, including Siesta Key

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued a no-swim advisory for multiple beaches in Sarasota County after bacteria was found in the water on Monday.

The DOH-Sarasota issued a no swim advisory for the following beaches:



Siesta Key Beach

North Lido Beach

Lido Casino

The beaches remain open, but wadding, swimming, and water recreation are not recommended when no swim advisories are in place.

According to the DOH-Sarasota, an advisory is issued when the number of enterococcus bacteria found in the water during testing are unsuitable for swimming. The DOH-Sarasota said enterococcus bacteria could come from natural sources such as birds, marine wildlife, and stormwater runoff.

The DOH-Sarasota resampled the beaches on Thursday and will have updated results on Friday.