No Swim Advisory issued for some Sarasota Beaches, including Siesta Key

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued a no-swim advisory for multiple beaches in Sarasota County after bacteria was found in the water on Monday.
The DOH-Sarasota issued a no swim advisory for the following beaches:
- Siesta Key Beach
- North Lido Beach
- Lido Casino
The beaches remain open, but wadding, swimming, and water recreation are not recommended when no swim advisories are in place.
According to the DOH-Sarasota, an advisory is issued when the number of enterococcus bacteria found in the water during testing are unsuitable for swimming. The DOH-Sarasota said enterococcus bacteria could come from natural sources such as birds, marine wildlife, and stormwater runoff.
The DOH-Sarasota resampled the beaches on Thursday and will have updated results on Friday.