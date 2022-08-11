Watch Now
No Swim Advisory issued for some Sarasota Beaches, including Siesta Key

Posted at 4:26 PM, Aug 11, 2022
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued a no-swim advisory for multiple beaches in Sarasota County after bacteria was found in the water on Monday.

The DOH-Sarasota issued a no swim advisory for the following beaches:

  • Siesta Key Beach
  • North Lido Beach
  • Lido Casino

The beaches remain open, but wadding, swimming, and water recreation are not recommended when no swim advisories are in place.

According to the DOH-Sarasota, an advisory is issued when the number of enterococcus bacteria found in the water during testing are unsuitable for swimming. The DOH-Sarasota said enterococcus bacteria could come from natural sources such as birds, marine wildlife, and stormwater runoff.

The DOH-Sarasota resampled the beaches on Thursday and will have updated results on Friday.

