No-swim advisory issued for Manatee County beach after countywide swim advisory lifted

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A no-swim advisory was issued for a Manatee County beach Sunday, the same day the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County lifted the countywide swim advisory for public beaches.

The no-swim advisory is for Palma Sola South, located along SR 64 near Palma Sola Bay. A no-swim advisory is issued when enterococci bacteria levels exceed federal guidelines for safe swimming.

The advisory will be in effect until the water meets Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) safety guidelines.

The swim advisory for Manatee County was issued Friday due to the potential effects on water quality related to Hurricane Idalia.

Other beaches in Manatee County, including Bayfront Park North, Manatee Public Beach, Bradenton Beach, Coquina Beach (North and South), and Broadway Beach Access on Longboat Key, are not under advisory.