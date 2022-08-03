No-swim advisories lifted at 4 Manatee County beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — No-swim advisories that were issued for four Manatee County beaches have been lifted, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

The advisories were lifted at Bayfront Park North, Manatee Public Beach North, Coquina Beach North and Palma Sola South.

DOH-Manatee said, as a participant in the Health Beach Program, it collects water samples at beaches each week. Those samples are sent to labs to determine whether or not the lever of enteric bacteria are acceptable based on EPA standards.

DOH-Manatee said enteric bacteria (enterococci) could bring human disease, infections or rashes.

If those levels are unacceptable, then a no-swim advisory is issued until the levels are acceptable.