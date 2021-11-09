Watch
No injuries reported following plane crash in Sarasota

No injuries were reported following a plane crash in Sarasota Tuesday evening.
SARASOTA, Fla. — No injuries were reported following a plane crash in Sarasota Tuesday evening.

According to the FAA, around 4:10 p.m., the pilot of a single-engine Piper P28 reported throttle issues and crashed into the Sarasota Bay near the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue said the pilot was not injured in the crash. There were no other injuries or people involved.

The plane landed in 3-5 feet of water and no damages were caused to any property.

NTSB gave permission for the plane owner to remove the plane from the water as they, and the FAA, investigate the crash.

