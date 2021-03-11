No dancing allowed at Sarasota County proms

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Prom will go on this year in Sarasota County with some COVID-19 restrictions in place, including no dancing.
The county says the following guidelines were shared by the county with school principals:
- No Dancing (please consider the layout of the venue and seating arrangements).
- Games permitted with social distancing guidelines in place.
- Social distancing will be adhered to and masks will be worn. Students would be grouped in pods and a seating chart developed so that in the event a student is positive the entire group in attendance would not have to be quarantined.
- Schools can choose the venue, dress, format and additional safety precautions such as temp checks, etc.
- Only Seniors from the individual school may attend.
The guidelines may differ at charter schools and private schools.