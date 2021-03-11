No dancing allowed at Sarasota County proms

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Prom will go on this year in Sarasota County with some COVID-19 restrictions in place, including no dancing.

The county says the following guidelines were shared by the county with school principals:



No Dancing (please consider the layout of the venue and seating arrangements).

Games permitted with social distancing guidelines in place.

Social distancing will be adhered to and masks will be worn. Students would be grouped in pods and a seating chart developed so that in the event a student is positive the entire group in attendance would not have to be quarantined.

Schools can choose the venue, dress, format and additional safety precautions such as temp checks, etc.

Only Seniors from the individual school may attend.

The guidelines may differ at charter schools and private schools.