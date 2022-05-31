New Manatee County Aquatic Center offers free swimming this summer

PALMETTO, Fla. — After years in the making, the new “Lincoln Aquatic Center” is officially open in Palmetto.

The new facility features three separate water areas including a competitive-sized pool, a fun splash area, and two big water slides.

For its first summer open, the center has free swimming until August.

Families say they’re thrilled about the new water park finally open in their community.

"It gives us something to do during these hot summer days so I’m excited they put this here for us to come and enjoy it," said Debra Coleman, a mother who brought lives near the park.

The $7.4 million water park was a joint county and city project. The free swimming starts at 11:30 each day.

The Lincoln Aquatic Center is located at 715 17th St E, Palmetto, FL 34221

Manatee County is also hiring more lifeguards for the Lincoln Aquatic Center. They say they will train you and pay starts at more than $18 an hour.

