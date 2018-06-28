Motorcyclist killed, deputy injured in crash in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday night in Bradenton after deputies say the driver struck a deputy's patrol vehicle.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, around 9:10 p.m., David Mcintosh, 53, was driving his motorcycle west on Cortez Road West when he struck Deputy Brian Hart's patrol car. Deputy Hart was traveling east on Cortez Road and was turning left onto 18th Street West when the crash occurred.

Mcintosh was pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputy Hart was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MCSO is working a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a patrol car in the 1800 block of Cortez Rd in Bradenton. The driver of the motorcycle struck the deputy’s car and the motorcyclist was killed. — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) June 28, 2018

According to the Sheriff's Office, Deputy Hart was responding to a call at the time of the crash but did not have his lights or sirens on.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who witnessed the events leading up to the crash, or the actual crash, to call the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.