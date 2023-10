SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on 17th Street near the Sarasota city limits on Saturday.

According to FHP, the motorcycle driver lost control and collided with the curb, which resulted in the driver being separated from the motorcycle.

Officials said the motorcycle continued to travel without a driver and finally rested on the railroad tracks.

The Sarasota County EMS pronounced the motorcyclist deceased at the scene.