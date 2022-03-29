More than 400 job openings up for grabs at Sarasota job fair Wednesday

More than 400 jobs are up for grabs at the Sarasota JobLink 2022 Job Fair Wednesday.
JobLink USA and Hiring Heroes (specializing in Veteran employment), have partnered with more than 40 of Sarasota's top employers to put on the job fair.
Jobs are available from entry-level to professional, logistics, financial, hospitality, government, law enforcement, medical, sales, landscaping, customer service, technical, warehouse, production, installation, security, service technician and more.
Participating employers include:
- Amazon
- US Eye
- Picerne Real Estate
- BlueFin Mechanical
- Unique Services
- Nursing Styles
- United Ground Express
- PAM Health Sarasota
- Cowan Logistics
- The Dog Wizard Sarasota
- D.R. Horton
- GeoPoint Survey
- Piedmont Airlines
- UNFI
- Chris Craft
- UF Resources
- Palm Shores Behavioral
- Sunshine Senior Services
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Group
- Castle Group
- Peltz Shoes
- Allied Universal
- Bankers Life
- Massey Services
- Shared Services
- Flowers Baking
It will be Wednesday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Conference Center located at 975 University Parkway in Sarasota.
Those interested in the job fair are encouraged to pre-register HERE.