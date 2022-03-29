More than 400 job openings up for grabs at Sarasota job fair Wednesday

More than 400 jobs are up for grabs at the Sarasota JobLink 2022 Job Fair Wednesday.

JobLink USA and Hiring Heroes (specializing in Veteran employment), have partnered with more than 40 of Sarasota's top employers to put on the job fair.

Jobs are available from entry-level to professional, logistics, financial, hospitality, government, law enforcement, medical, sales, landscaping, customer service, technical, warehouse, production, installation, security, service technician and more.

Participating employers include:

Amazon

US Eye

Picerne Real Estate

BlueFin Mechanical

Unique Services

Nursing Styles

United Ground Express

PAM Health Sarasota

Cowan Logistics

The Dog Wizard Sarasota

D.R. Horton

GeoPoint Survey

Piedmont Airlines

UNFI

Chris Craft

UF Resources

Palm Shores Behavioral

Sunshine Senior Services

Lakewood Ranch Medical Group

Castle Group

Peltz Shoes

Allied Universal

Bankers Life

Massey Services

Shared Services

Flowers Baking

It will be Wednesday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Conference Center located at 975 University Parkway in Sarasota.

Those interested in the job fair are encouraged to pre-register HERE.