Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Missing Person Alert issued for Bradenton woman

missing person.png
Bradenton Police Department
missing person.png
Posted at 11:01 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 23:01:45-04

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police Department issued a Missing and Endangered Adult Alert for a woman in Bradenton on Monday evening.

Police said Karen Ellen Norman, 69, was last seen Sunday evening at her home on 60th St W in Bradenton. According to police, she may be driving a black, 2016 Audi Q with Florida tag CE4237.

Bradenton Police said Karen has been diagnosed with dementia. She is 5'6" and approximately 95 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradenton Police Department Dispatch at 941-932-9377 or the Bradenton Police main line at 941-932-9300.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click Here to Help School Kids with the Basic Food They Need.