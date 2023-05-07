MCSO searching for suspects in Ellenton Premium Outlets parking lot shooting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Ellenton Premium Outlets on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident took place at around 4:40 pm in the mall's east parking lot and involved individuals in two vehicles.

Despite reports of gunfire, police confirmed that there is no active shooter on the premises and there is no threat to customers at the mall.

There are also no reports of any injuries to anyone at the mall, and businesses have resumed normal operations.

However, the suspects involved in the shooting have fled the scene and deputies are currently on the lookout for them.

No further information has been released at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.