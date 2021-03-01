Manatee schools kickoff 'Champions of Education' honoring staff for their dedication during pandemic

BRADENTON, Fla. — It’s been one year since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted our education system.

Now the Manatee County district is having a "Champions of Education" event to honor staff for all they’ve done to keep students learning.

During the next 12 days, every school in the district will have a special celebration with prizes to honor all 6,000 employees.

The purpose is to say thank you for all of the challenges teachers and staff have overcome to keep kids learning during a global pandemic.

"They have put this community before themselves. They have put their students before themselves," said Charlie Kennedy, Manatee County School Board chairman.

School leaders say it's a small way to recognize the massive achievements Manatee County Schools staff has made over the last year.

More than 50 sponsors throughout the community donated over $60,000 for the celebration.

