Manatee man on the run after allegedly shooting and killing daughter's boyfriend

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — An argument ended with one man dead and another on the run, now wanted for murder in Manatee County.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, Charles Heaven, 48, arrived at his daughter's apartment at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday and got into an argument with his daughter's boyfriend, Keith Smith, 30.

The argument ended up outside the apartment building, where deputies said Charles pulled out a gun and shot Smith.

Deputies and EMS were sent to the scene and Smith was taken to a local hospital. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Smith died as a result of his injuries.

A murder warrant was issued for Charles Heaven and deputies said they are actively searching for him.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information on the case, or who may see Heaven, to call (941) 747-301 or Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS).