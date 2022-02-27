Watch
Manatee deputies looking for suspects after two critically injured in shooting

Posted at 12:54 PM, Feb 27, 2022
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla — Manatee deputies are looking for suspects after two people were critically injured in a shooting Sunday.

Around 1:30 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of 14th Street West, Bradenton.

Two gunshot wound victims were found in the parking lot of a business plaza across the street from The Touch of Class Restaurant and Lounge.

According to deputies, hundreds of patrons were gathered at the lounge and scattered in various directions while deputies worked to investigate.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The motive is still unclear. Detectives are following several leads, but no one has been arrested for the shootings.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

