Manatee County teacher arrested for sexual activity with a minor

WFTS Webteam
5:25 PM, Jan 17, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A Manatee County teacher was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

34-year-old Steven Joseph Kempa was a teacher at Manatee School for the Arts in Palmetto when the investigation began on Jan. 4. 

The victim in the case is a 16-year-old girl who is not a student at the school. Detectives believe Kempa engaged in sexual activity with the girl sometime on Dec. 31 and/or Jan. 1.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011, ext. 1910.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top