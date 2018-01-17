Manatee County teacher arrested for sexual activity with a minor

A Manatee County teacher was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

34-year-old Steven Joseph Kempa was a teacher at Manatee School for the Arts in Palmetto when the investigation began on Jan. 4.

The victim in the case is a 16-year-old girl who is not a student at the school. Detectives believe Kempa engaged in sexual activity with the girl sometime on Dec. 31 and/or Jan. 1.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011, ext. 1910.