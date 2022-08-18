Manatee County Sheriff's Office issues Silver Alert for Bradenton man

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) issued a Silver Alert for a Bradenton man on Wednesday evening.

According to MCSO, Robert McGinley was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on August 17 at his home on the 6500 Block of Tahitian Drive in Bradenton. Officials said McGinley has not been seen since.

MCSO said McGinley suffers from multiple conditions and has gone missing in the past. Officials said McGinley left in his vehicle, a 2018 blue Ford Escape with a Florida license plate Y96-YZY. MCSO said he is 5'3", about 150 lbs. and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.