Manatee County Sheriff's Office investigate shooting at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, 1 man dead

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier after a man was found dead in a vehicle Friday night.

MCSO said a witness heard several gunshots near the pier and saw a vehicle drive away. When deputies arrived, they said they found a man dead inside a parked vehicle.

According to MCSO, detectives are following several leads and looking for unknown suspects who fled the area in a vehicle. Detectives said the shooting was not random and they are working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634 -TIPS.