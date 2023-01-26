Manatee County parents concerned over the future of Palma Sola Elementary School

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of parents expressed their concern over the future of Palma Sola Elementary School in Bradenton at a meeting on Wednesday night.

The school is nearly 60 years old and district leaders said renovating the school would cost too much money.

"It's in the heart of west/northwest Bradenton. There are homes all around it surrounding it. There is not a single major road in sight. We walk to school every single day," said Kristina Snyderman, a parent.

Hollie Wollard has a son who attends the school. She also grew up in the area.

"I attended Palma Sola. I wanted that for my children. This school has something magical about it," said Wollard.

Parents attended a School Advisory Council (SAC) meeting. They expressed their frustration and concerns over the school's future.

"We want answers and we want honest answers and transparency," said Michele Freeman, a parent.

Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said school board members will be reviewing two studies. One study looked at all the district's facilities to see which ones needed renovations and which buildings should be torn down and rebuilt.

She said the Florida Department of Education conducted a study on any buildings older than 30 years.

"Out of the sites, three of our schools were deemed to be more cost-effective to tear down and build new versus renovation. Blackburn was one. Sugg Middle was one and Palma Sola was one," said Superintendent Saunders.

Saunders understood parents wanted reassurance that the school would be torn down and rebuilt, but she cannot speak for the school board.

"Unfortunately, I don’t have the authority to speak on behalf of the board until the board has made a decision. I can’t say what the board will do until the board collectively meets and they decide what they're going to do," said Superintendent Saunders.

Superintendent Saunders stressed the district has not made a decision and no discussion has been made.

"No decisions has been made. No discussions have happened other than those two reports," she said.

Superintendent Saunders said the future of Palma Sola Elementary is included in the district's five-year capital improvement plan. She said other schools took priority, including Blackburn Elementary School, which had termites.

Parents started an online petition which has more than 3,500 signatures.

The school board is expected to hold a workshop on February 17 at 9:00 a.m.

Board members are expected to discuss the future of the elementary school.

